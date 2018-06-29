Rivers Professionals Drum Support For Wike

A coalition of professionals under the aegis of Rivers Professionals for Wike has vowed to mobilise support for the Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezenwo Wike for a second term in office.

The body, which made its position known during its formal inauguration in Port Harcourt, recently, tied their move for the reelection of Wike to his outstanding performance in the delivery of quality projects in the state.

Its convener and member representing Asari-Toru Constituency II in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Inemi George, who spoke with newsmen during the inauguration ceremony, said the body was formed to galvanise support for Wike in appreciation of his impressive performance within a short period in office.

He stated that they were poised to contribute their quota to the development of key sectors of Rivers economy in line with the New Rivers Vision.

“Rivers Professionals for Wike is a body that subscribes to the vision of Governor Wike, and as professionals we are ready to offer our support towards the promotion of sustainable economic development of the state”, he said.

On his part, member of the group, Barr Golden Tamuno said the initiative was to galvanise intellectual and professional backup to the Wike-led government, which he said had made tremendous impact on the development of the state. “The essence of the group is to nurture ideas from an intellectual perspective with the objective of adding values tend impacting on the wellbeing of the people, he stated.

Also speaking another member the group, Arch Ipalibo West, said the body was pleased with Wike’s infrastructural revolution in the state and has decided to deploy their expertise in various fields of endeavor to consolidate on the gains of the level of development put in place in all parts of the state by the Wike-led administration.

Taneh Beemene