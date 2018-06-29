Police Arrest Prisons Officer Over Sundry Crimes

The Enugu State Police Command have arrested one Collins Ugwu, a Deputy Superintendent in the Nigerian Prisons Service Headquarters, Abuja, over alleged armed robbery, conspiracy, malicious damage and stealing.

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Danmallam Mohamed hinted this yesterday while briefing journalists on the modest achievements of the Police Command in the state.

He hinted that the Prison’s officer and two of his gang members specialised on monitoring and trailing people that went to bank to make withdrawals.

According to him, “the suspects monitor and trail their victims to a point where they could easily force the door or windscreen open with their instruments and steal their victims’ money.

He also disclosed that the suspects were members of a syndicate that specialised in buying goods from traders and generating fake payment alert to the owner of the goods without him knowing.

The Enugu State Police boss, stated that the suspects were arrested along Ogui Road, following intelligence information.