PDP Chieftain Lauds LG Boss

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area, Dr Charlton Reuben Pepple has described the chairman of the local government area as a “timely gift and reformer for the area.

Speaking with The Tide recently in Port Harcourt shortly after the inauguration of the newly elected chairmen of councils by Governor Nyesom Wike, Dr Pepper, said Eugene Joshua Jaja’s victory as chairman could not have come at a more appropriate time than now, when the economic trend in the country is yearning for core administrators and development experts to revive it.

Pepple reasoned that the robust credentials of the local government area, particularly in the administrative and business sectors, singled him out as a more relevant leader to consolidate and sustain the uncommon transformational strides of the council.

While expressing enthusiasm that Opobo Nkoro residents especially, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made the right choice in Senibo Jaja, however enjoined the people to give the chairman cooperation and loyalty to enable him and his team achieve developmental blue-prints for the area.

Pepple used the opportunity to commend the people of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area for voting Senibo Jaja who, according to him has the capacity to achieve the aspirations and yearnings of the people.

He, however implored the council chairman and his team to bring their wealth of leadership expertise to bear their assignment, while commending them for their victories at the local government polls.

Bethel Toby, Okoh Ekene & Joh Tekena