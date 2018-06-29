Oil Firm’s Workers Protest Over Unpaid Salaries

Aggrieved surveillance workers in the coastal community of Opu-Nembe in Bayelsa State have staged a peaceful protest over the refusal of Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, operators of (OML) 29 oil facilities at Odema Creek and Santa Barbara Flow Stations to pay their outstanding salaries.

The protesters numbering 80 persons under the aegis of Opu-Nembe Surveillance Company Forum yesterday stormed the company with several speed boats carrying placards.

Some of the placards read: Aiteo stop your divide and rule tactics among the host community, contractors need fair deals.

Speaking to The Tide, leader of the protesters, Nicholas Ebiye urged Aiteo to come up with an upward review of their companies contract values, adding that this must be in line with their newly employed surveillance workers, to enable them pay salaries on equal scale.

The protesters also demanded amongst others that Aiteo should provide speed boat for free mobility as well as provision of safety Protection Equipment (PPE).

The workers also want the company to make prompt payment of their monthly emoluments and effect payment of bonus at the end of every six months.

They equally demanded for payment of arrears owed them since 2015 when Shell Petroleum Development Company SPDC devasted the facility to the company.

Nicholas, who expressed dismay over the alleged inability of Aiteo to keep to their corporate social responsibilities, said the company has refused to pay money owed its host community.

According to Nicholas, “None of our community based contractors is paid till date, we are being owed five to eight months”.

Contacted, the Acting Operational Supervisor, Umezuruike Onybuchi assured the protesters that he would channel their grievances to the management for a dialogue.

Chinedu Wosu