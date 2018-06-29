NEPC Hails Ayade’s Agric Initiative

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is set to partner the Cross River State Garment Factory to promote export products, as well as building capacity to enhance professionalism in services rendered.

In a key note address at a one-day capacity building workshop organised for staff of the CRS Garment Factory, the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, Mr Segun Awolowo noted that the essence of the workshop was to provide and package services for exporters, building export capacity for the maximisation of AGOA.

The ED/CEO of NEPC, who was represented by the Regional Coordinator, NEPC, South West, Mr Babatunde Faleke reaffirmed commitment of the Federal Government to support Senator Prof. Ben Ayade’s developmental vision in promoting the CRS Garment Factory globally to achieve set goals.

Addressing participants, one of the resource person from AGOA, Mrs Bolanle Emmanuel, spoke on the theme: “Understanding AGOA’s Procedures and Documentation,” aimed at sensitising participants and the general public on possible steps to follow to take advantage of the benefit available in AGOA.

Mrs Bolanle noted that AGOA is a United States Trade that significantly enhances U. S market access for (Currently) 39 Sub-Sharan African (SSA) countries.

Speaking further on how AGOA benefits Nigeria, Mrs Bolanle noted that it sought to forge stronger commercial ties between the country other qualified African countries and the United States, as well as integrating them into the global economy.

The Trade Promotion Advisor, NEPC Calabar Smart Office, Dr Emmanuel Etim, said AGOA was the trade policy initiative of the United States of America which records duty-free treatment to virtually all products exported by beneficiary Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries to the United States of America.

According to him, the AGOA bill was enacted in 2000 by the former U. S President Bill Clinton’s Administration and was extended in 2015 up till 2025 by successive administrations, stating further that the purposes of AGOA include: to promote increased trade and investment between the U. S and Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries, to promote economic development and reform in Sub-Saharan Africa and to promote increased access to opportunities for U.S investment and business in SSA.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar