NBTE Trains Librarians On e-Library

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has commenced a three-day training in Kaduna for librarians in polytechnics and similar institutions to encourage reading culture among students.

Our correspondent reports that the training focused on the deployment of e-library services to bring about change in the nation’s education sector.

Dr Masa’ud Kazaure, NBTE Executive Secretary said at the opening of the training on Monday that it would address critical areas of e-library in line with the current ICT driven world.

Kazaure explained that the workshop, organised in collaboration with Librarians Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN), was designed to equip the participants with basic knowledge and skills required to meet the ICT needs of library users.

“It is also designed to build the capacity of librarians and information managers for quality and sustainable service delivery in the TVET sector, “he added.

According to him, the use of library books, journals, documents, and other titles in academic research is going through transformation as such there must be new thinking to attract patronage.

“The face of libraries is fast changing as content is moving toward digital platform and internet access is becoming a more valuable and human necessity. We must therefore key in or be left out.”

The NBTE boss, who was represented by Abbati Mohammed, the Director, Vocational, Technical and Skills Development, said that e-library represents an innovative and creative ways for libraries to remain relevant.

Also speaking, LRCN Registrar, Prof Michael Afolabi, commended NBTE for recognising the critical role of ICT in library and information management for TEVT institutions in the country.

Afolabi described library as a big organ of academic institutions providing information and latest trend in education materials to both students and lecturers.

He noted that libraries must key into ICT to remain relevant as the ICT is leading development in all sectors of human endeavour.

“This training would, therefore, bring participants up-to-speed on world best practices in e-library,” he said, and called on government at all levels to provide the needed e-resources for its libraries to meet users needs.