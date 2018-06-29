Movie Producer Holds Music Contest For Budding Artistes

In a bid to promote young musical talents, a Port Harcourt-based movie outfit, the Magnate International Production last week showcased eleven budding artistes in a musical contest.

Christened “Musical Contest 2018”, the jamboree featured artistes like Helen J, Alvah, YX, Celeb, Emking, G9ina, Fluid, Daddy Prince, Sunshine, Numbrix and Yung Bless in gospel and pop music.

It also featured guest artistes as Little Michael Jackson (Divine Chibuzor), Cool J.I., Oracle, Jackson E. and Makosa dancers.

Speaking while declaring open the occasion at the production theatre of the company in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Magnate Entertainment Industries Limited, Mr Magnate Ngerem explained that the event was a fulfilment of the promise that after the training of the young musicians by the company, they would be showcased for promotion.

According to him, the Magnate Entertainment Industries has a training department for actors and musicians who are awarded Diploma certificates on completion of this training, pointing out that the contest would be an annual event to showcase and promote young talents in the entertainment industry.

Ngerem advised youths to always endeavour to identify and develop their talents, saying that the entertainment industry is becoming a fertile ground for those who are prepared to show their talents and enjoined the contestants to be courageous and avoid stage fright.

Also speaking, a popular radio broadcaster in Wazobia FM, Mr Aratakpo Anthony, a.k.a Akas Baba commended the organisers of the event, Magnate International Production for showcasing the young musicians, saying that it has given them the opportunity to exhibit their talents.

He assured that the Wazobia FM would support in the promotion of the young musicians whom he said would be good performers with time if encouraged and enjoined Mr Ngerem not to relent in his effort at encouraging youths to develop their talents in the entertainment industry.

At the end of the contest, Daddy Prince emerged the best in gospel music while the winner in pop music was YX, Kingsley Owhor.