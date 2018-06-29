Mercy Johnson Buries Mum

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie could not hold back the tears as she finally laid the remains of her mother to rest and said her final goodbye. Mercy who gave her mother a befitting burial was overcome with emotions during the solemn ceremony. She was accompanied by her husband, Prince Odili Okojie.

Recall that a few weeks back, the mother of three lost her mother to the cold hands of death in May. She revealed this in social media, saying, “it deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone, this is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers even as we plead for our privacy at this time,” thank you.