Insecurity: We Must Re-Jig Security Architecture -Wike …Flags Off Bolo Internal Roads Construction …Says He Won’t Go To Abuja To Beg For 2nd Term

Worried by the unprecedented insecurity and unwarranted attacks on unarmed communities by herdsmen, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called for the immediate re-jigging of the nation’s security architecture.

Also, the management of Businessday Newspaper has announced the nomination of Wike as “Businessday Governor of the Year 2017”.

Speaking when he received the management of Businessday Newspaper at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the current approach to national security was no longer functional.

He said: “This time, criminality is targeted at some communities. Every time when they kill over a hundred innocent Nigerians, the security agencies claim that three persons have been arrested.

“After the deaths, they announced that Special Forces have been deployed to invaded communities. Will the Special Forces revive the slain persons?

“We must talk of re-jigging the security architecture. The present setting is not yielding results. We must introduce persons with new ideas and new thinking to check the ugly trend of insecurity”.

He regretted that most of his colleagues (governors) are not interested in working for the people as they are more concerned with battling for second term.

According him, some governors rather than stand for the people in terms of the growing insecurity, prefer to hobnob with the President, begging for second term support.

On the Businessday Newspaper Governor of the Year Award, the governor said that it would spur him to greater service.

While dedicating the award to the people of Rivers State, Wike noted that the success of his administration was a function of the support of the people.

Earlier, Publisher of Businessday Newspaper, Mr Frank Aigbogun said that Wike emerged Governor of the Year because of his outstanding developmental strides.

He said that the organisation researched into key performance indicators and reached the verifiable resolution that Wike deserves the honour.

Aigbogun said the award ceremony would hold in Abuja July 19, 2018.

He said that Businessday Newspaper would collaborate with the Rivers State Government to hold an investment summit to drive economic growth.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has flagged off the construction of Bolo internal roads in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

Performing the flag off, yesterday, Wike said that the construction of Bolo internal roads would improve the living condition of the people.

He said: “I am here to flag off the Bolo internal roads to make life more meaningful for Bolo people.”

The governor said that funds have been set aside for the project, pointing out that the contract was awarded to local contractors as a form of empowerment.

“If you don’t do the work, you will face consequences. I believe that the contractors will execute the contract”, he said.

The governor charged leaders to invest in the development of their respective states, instead relying on Abuja to manipulate the electoral process for them.

He noted that he would remain in Rivers State to discharge his responsibilities to the people because he was exercising their mandate.

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Special Projects, Alabo George Kerley said the roads would be made of reinforced concrete because of the nature of the terrain of the area.

Speaking on behalf of the political class of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Senator George Sekibo assured the Rivers State governor of their commitment to work for his re-election.

Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Navy Capt Erasmus Victor (rtd) said that the commencement of the construction of Bolo internal roads was a worthy gift to the people of the area.

“The Ogu/Bolo people will remain eternally grateful to the Rivers State governor for this project. The projects of Governor Wike are visible across the state and we are happy that we are beneficiaries of his projects delivery”, he said.

The Ogu/Bolo council of chiefs presented traditional gifts to Wike, while guests were entertained to traditional dances.

Also, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says he would never go to Abuja to beg anybody to endorse him to go for second term in office.

The governor stated this yesterday at a flag off ceremony of internal roads in Bolo, Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike expressed disappointment that some sitting governors no longer stay in their states but stay in Abuja to beg and lobby for second term in office.

He said the power to actualise second term in office was in the hands of God, stressing that he would remain in the state to do the job for which he was elected by the people.

The governor said that the problem we have in the country is that the people do not hold those elected into positions accountable to their promises.

“The only way you can hold them responsible when they come back you ask them, the former promise you made you did not do it”, the Governor said.

Wike maintained that nobody can intimidate or blackmail him to go to Abuja to beg so as to achieve a second term.

The governor said, “So, many governors now don’t stay in their states. They go to Abuja.

Wike told the people of Bolo that the fag off ceremony was in fulfilment of the promise he made to them.

“We have come to fulfill our promise here to flag off the internal roads so that life can be better for the people”.

He said the people of Bolo deserve more projects because they fulfilled the promise they made to him and have strongly supported his administration.

Reacting to a request by the people of the area to extend the length of the road, the governor immediately directed the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special projects, George-Kelly Alaso to go black and include the extension and bring the new specification to his table for consideration.

He charged the contractor handling the project to ensure that standard job was delivered.

Wike commended the political leaders in the area for working in unity and stressed the need for people of the area to support the contractor so that the project would be delivered as early as targeted.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, George- Kelly Alaso said the project was a 4.9-kilometer road with 5-kilometer drainage, adding that it would be completed in five months.

Speaking on behalf of the political class, the political leader of the area, Senator George Sekibo, commenced Wike for the great works he has done in the state and particularly for Ogu/Bolo people.

The senator said, “We appreciate your efforts in the state, you have done extremely well. As Wakrike people, we came to Government House and gave you a promise and on that promise we still stand”.

The Chief Whip of Rivers State House of Assembly, who represents the area, Hon Evans Bipi, commended the governor for the project, and said the project would enhance socio-economic development of the area.

Bipi reassured the governor of the sustained support of the people to his administration, adding that 100 per cent vote of the people would be delivered to the governor in 2019 should he accept to run for a second term in office.