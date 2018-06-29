Group Tasks Security Agencies On Credible Polls

A Civil Society Organisation, the Initiative for Credible Election has charged the police and other security agencies to be proactive in the prevention of violence and electoral vices.

The group gave the charge in Port Harcourt, during a courtesy call on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zaki Ahmed.

Coordinator of the body, Barr Ledum Mitee, at the event, said the police and other security agencies were vested with the responsibility of providing a more legitimate platform for the country’s electoral process to thrive.

Mitee, who assured the commitment of the body to partner with the police on promoting peaceful conduct of elections in the state called on other stakeholders to contribute their quota in enhancing free, fair and credible elections in the society.

He further stated that issues of violence and peaceful electoral system are so critical that they cannot be left in the hands of politicians alone, saying there must be an improvement in the overhaul security architecture to build the confidence of the electorate and other stakeholders in the process.

Also speaking, a partner in the initiative, Dr Sofiri Joab Peterside said the major criterion for a credible electoral process is the prevalence of peace.

He urged youths to shun violence and resist being used as political things, adding that parents should keep their watch on their children activities.

Joab-Peterside, a sociology lecturer, who described youth as the asset of any nation, regretted the tendency of abuse of the youthful population through the wastages of their creative talents.

In his response, Ahmed commended the body for the visit and assured that the police will remain non-partisan in the discharge of their duties.

He said that the police was ready to partner with other stakeholders to promote free and fair elections in the state.

The police commissioner urged politicians seeking politics as a do or die affairs.

Taneh Beemene