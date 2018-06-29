Governors To Meet Security Chiefs

Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have resolved to meet with security chiefs to evolve a holistic solution to insecurity challenges confronting the country.

Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara State, who is also Chairman of the Forum, made this known while briefing newsmen after their meeting which ended in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja. Yari said that the governors also condemned Sunday’s attacks in Plateau State and called for the prosecution of the perpetrators.

“The forum strongly condemned recent attacks in Plateau State and the spate of insecurity in the country.

“Members commiserated with the government and people of Plateau and other states, including victims who were caught in transit travelling to and from neighbouring states. “Governors unanimously called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attacks and resolved to find a quick and common solution to the security crises.

“The forum resolved to pay a condolence visit to Plateau State to commiserate with the government and people of the state.’’ According to Yari, the governors commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo for their quick response and visit to Plateau, to sympathise with the people of the state.

He equally commended Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau for the way he handled the situation.

Yari added that the governors would continue to engage with the Federal Government, leadership of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other relevant agencies to safeguard Nigeria’s energy security.