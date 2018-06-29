FAAC Meeting Ends In Deadlock …As NNPC Justifies N147bn June Remittance

The monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting ended in a deadlock, last Wednesday, in Abuja.

The FAAC monthly meeting is the forum where money is shared among the federal, states and local governments ended with participants wearing long faces.

Chairman, Forum of Finance Commissioners of FAAC, Mr Mahmoud Yunusa, who declined to be interviewed, said in passing that they were going back to confer with the state governors.

However, Director, Press, Ministry of Finance, Mr Hassan Dodo said the meeting would reconvene before the end of the week.

For some months now, FAAC participants have been experiencing difficulties in agreeing with figures because of revenue remittance discrepancies.

This is largely attributed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) not remitting all revenue accrued within the month.

The corporation has been accused of dishonouring its statutory obligations to the federation account over time.

Meanwhile, The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has justified its June remittance of N147 billion to the Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs of the NNPC, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said in a statement that the June remittance was in line with the terms of agreement it reached with governors on the matter. Ughamadu explained that the agreement NNPC had with the governors was that the corporation would make a monthly remittance of N112 billion to FAAC.

“This will be subject to sufficient funds from sales of domestic crude allocation for the corresponding month after meeting cash call obligations on Joint Ventures, (JV) deductions of petrol, cost under recovery and pipeline maintenance.”

He said NNPC was able to surpass the terms of agreement with the governors on the monthly remittance for June by N35 billion by taking from the fund meant for settling cash call obligations.

The NNPC spokesperson said the corporation “regrets the governors’ additional request of N40 billion,” saying, it is unfortunate, given the fact that the corporation is set to exit the cash call phenomenon.