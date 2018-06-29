Customs Impounds Containers With Tramadol

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) says a total of 20-40 feets containers laden With Tramadol has been seized in Rivers State.

The command also said over six trailers with expired rice have also been intercepted by the gallant officers of the command in the state.

Assistant Controller, Zone C (NCS) Port Harcourt, Sanusi Umar told The Tide in the state capital yesterday during the launching of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Campaign against illicit drug Abuse and trafficking organised to mark 2018 world anti-drug day.

Umar said, (NCS) increased import duty as a measure to tackle drug abuse by importers.

He further noted that, consumed expired rice causes cancer to human and should be discouraged.

The customs controller also told The Tide that in 2017, NCS collected 160 million naira import duty from alcohol and cigarettes.

Umar appealed to sister security agencies in the state to collaborate with NCS at curbing drug abuse and other illicit consumables in the state.

Chinedu Wosu