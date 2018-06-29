Breaking Of Traffic Rules Worries FCT VIO Boss

The Director, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Bodinga Wadata, last Wednesday expressed displeasure over persistent breaking of traffic rules and regulations by motorists.

The director said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja.

He said the greatest challenge facing the agency was how to tackle the continued disobedience to traffic regulations by motorists.

“This ranges from excessive speed, breaking of traffic light, driving without drivers’ license and driving vehicles with worn-out parts among others.

“This attitude and other variables have limited the management of the sector.

“Knowing the mental state of the drivers and status of the vehicles matter a lot,’’ he said.

He said many motorists intentionally flouted traffic rules and regulations without recompense to the penalties.

Wadata also said that most of the drivers had violently confronted VIO officers when cautioned, adding that arrangements were on to increase the punitive measures against lawless drivers.

He also warned handlers of tricycles and motorcycles as well as unpainted taxi operators to desist from plying routes they were not allowed to operate.

Wadata, therefore, urged commuters to stop patronising tricycles, motorcycles and unpainted taxi operators to break the agency set regulations.

He said that that the patronage had encouraged operators concerned to ply routes they were not expected to ply.

“If the public stop patronising them, we will naturally flush them out of the banned routes’’, Wadata said.