93 Suspects Docked, 11 Jailed Over Drug Abuse – NDLEA

The Rivers State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says over 93 drug abuse suspects have been arrested and prosecuted within January and June, 2018 in the state.

The command also said that over 121.15 volumes of different kinds of illicit drug had been seized as exhibits within the period.

The State Commander NDLEA, Amb. Rachel Shelleng disclosed this, Tuesday at the launching of its campaign against Drug Abuse and trafficking as part of the programmes to mark “2018 World Anti Drug Day” in Port Harcourt.

According to her, 79 of the 93 suspects are male, while 14 are female arrested for drug trafficking in the state.

She said of the 93 arrested, 13 were convicted, 11 were rehabilitated, while the other suspects were under going trial in courts of competent jurisdiction in the state.

In the opening address, chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA Col Mohammad Mrstapha Abdallah (Rtd) said the agency was adopting a more holistic approach to the challenge of drug abuse in the country.

The chairman, who was represented by the Rivers State Commander of the Agency, Amb. Rachel Shelleng said the current trend in drug abuse, where the use of pharmaceutical opiumslike tramadol and cough syrup containing codeine had overtaken the use of cocaine, heroin among others and had posed a lot of challenge requiring all stakeholders I to partner with the agency to address.

The chairman, who spoke on the theme of this year celebration, “Listen First”, said the repetition of the theme for three consecutive year’s was deliberate to ensure that the message crystallisers and resonates among the vulnerable population in the country.

Abdallah who blamed parents for drug abuse among youths said most parents had failed to listen to their wards and children leaving their primary responsibilities to teachers and pastors alone.

He said some parents were too busy to listen but prefer to pursue careers and economic goads for building a future, while their children and wards lacked guidance noting that the trend had made some children to imbibe anti-social beheviour.

The Chief Executive called on the relevant agencies to join hands with the NDLEA in tackling the drug menace, saying that the criminals were working faster and urged the law enforcement agencies double efforts to overtake them.

The chairman also stated the command’s commitment to relaunch “Drug Free Clubs’ in institutions of learning noting that, the gesture had helped in creating awareness among young people and students on drug abuse.

Enoch Epelle