Wike’s Industrialisation Initiative Excites LG Boss

Chairman of Opbo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Senibo Eugene Patesi Jaja has expressed satisfaction over the industrialisation initiatives of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike-led government in the past three years.

The Local Government boss noted that his excitement of the Governor’s industry innovation for its vision of industrial, wealth creation and empowerment of the people of the State.

Speaking with The Tide, last Monday in Opobo Town on the industrialisation drive of the present administration, Jaja explained that his commitment to the development of every sector in the State, for the purpose of building healthy and result-oriented business relationship with some foreign firms with great interest in Nigeria and the State business community, speaks volumes.

He noted that these companies which have sound commercial base, were established to foster bilateral trade between Nigeria and the rest of the world.

He stressed that these firms created platforms for business expansion through business match-making, trade missions, e-market place, foreign investment guide and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

These, he continued, have been achieved through the State’s dedication to creating export opportunities, business partnership support and administrative backing in various sectors of the economy.

According to him, foreign firms such as South Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), one of the wealthiest in the world and member of the G-20 major economies, have remained the fastest growing developed firms around the globe that have opened doors for trade and investment from various quarters.

The total trade volume between Nigeria and other nations in 2015 was $10,960,760 billion, out of which Korea’s export to Nigeria was $960,884 million, while Korea’s import from Nigeria was $2, 176,944 billion with trade balance in favour of Nigeria”, he said.

Jaja, however, stated that 2016 witnessed positive outcome, as the total trade volume between the two countries witnessed a decline in the total trade volume between both countries to $985, 673 million, out of which export to Nigeria declined to $524, 860 million.

He further explained that 2017 witnessed positive outcome, as the total trade volume between the two nations increased massively to $2,622,405 billion, out of which export to Nigeria was $2,121,967 billion, courtesy of the state government.

“We are aware that Port Harcourt being a highly industrialised city, hosts thousands of businesses and is noted as one of the commercial hubs in Nigeria.

“This collaboration with these companies, to used in the State, is a right step in the right direction, as this will help the government checkmate unreliable and unhealthy business proposals, while enabling us to build stronger ties and partnerships between foreign companies in Port Harcourt, who are members of this esteemed chamber”, he said.

Bethel Toby