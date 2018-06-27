Stakeholder Tasks NASS On Restructuring

An elder statesman in Rivers State and former university teacher, Alabo (Prof) Dagogo Fubara has called on the National Assembly to kick-start the process of restructuring the economy now that the quest for it is high.

According to him, if the National Assembly does not do anything about it, nothing will be done about the restructuring just as the 2014 National Conference of the last administration could not go further than the National Assembly.

Fubara, who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, noted that four out of the six geo-political zones in the country (South-South, South-West, South-East and the North Central) are set for the restructuring of the economy. He thus questioned why the National Assembly has not proceeded towards.

“APC has made proposal for restructuring, then should go further to get it done because the government is in their hand because.

“The military was responsible for truncating what our forefathers have laid down and agreed on regarding how we should co-exist and live as a nation.

“If we want this country to survive, we must go back to what operated before and after Independence where 50 per cent of resources produced in a place is kept back, 30 percent shared among the states/regions, and 20 percent goes to the Federal Government.

“It was the military under Gowon that changed it and said all resources in the ground belong to the Federal Government, which it backed-up with the 1969 petroleum act.

“Those things being introduced by the military government that have made everything go to the centre have to be changed, and put back the way they were after independence, so that there will be equity and peace.

“Now, President Buhari has proposed a bill to the National Assembly that the bank of the Rivers will belong to the Federal Government, and our people, even at the National Assembly, are keeping quiet. No Niger Delta representative has raised opposition to such bill because they have personal ambition, except for Godswill Akpabio who opposed the bill”, Fubara said.

The elder statesman, however, urged state governors to do the needful and not to become lords to use the money that will come after restructuring as their personal money but for the interest of the people and for development.

Corlins Walter