NYG: Rivers Athletes May Commence Camping In August

The Rivers State Sports Director, Evangelist Ezekiel Ordu has said that the state athletes may go into closed camping in August to further prepare for the 2018 edition of the National Youth Games (NYG), scheduled to hold September in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Ordu disclosed this Monday in an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the state is waiting for a go ahead from the state government to commence camping for the task ahead.

“Though preparations are on, as the various sporting associations in the state have began their preparations for the games which is expected to hold from 7-17 September this year, we hope to go into camping in August. Right now, we are waiting for a go ahead to commence a collective preparations”, he said.

The Director urged the state athletes to keep doing what they were doing and not to relent in their preparations for the fiesta saying that, preparation is a major key to success.

“I want them to keep the good work going as they have worked hard by showing commitment in the training sessions in their different bodies. I know that should this continue they will excel at the NYG in Kwara State”, he added.

On the other hand, the state athletes have promised to represent the state well at the Kwara 2018 NYG.

Ordu explained that school was still in session saying that athletes would need the hostels and campus to make progress in their preparations.

“The athletes to participate for this game are under 16-17 and some of them are yet to go on vacation”, he added.