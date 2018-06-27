NULGE Boss Tasks Exco On Workers’ Welfare

The Rivers State President of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Barrister Franklin Ajinwon has charged the leadership of the union in Ahoada West to work towards improving the conditions of its members in the area.

Barrister Ajinwo said this in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the Ahoada West chapter of the union at the NULGE Consulate, Port Harcourt.

The state president also stressed the need for them to work with the management of the council to implement policies and programmes that would improve the welfare of workers.

He also charged them to avoid confrontation with the council, adding that every issue must be settled through dialogue and urged them to ensure that every member of the union was carried along in the scheme of things.

Speaking shortly after his inauguration, the Ahoada West chapter chairman of the union, Comrade Ordu Chisa praised the members for the opportunity given him to serve and pledged to work with the council to improve the conditions of workers.