N450m Fraud: Court To Rule On Belgore’s Motion

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has adjourned to June 28, 2018 for ruling on a motion filed by Muhammed Dele Belgore, SAN, seeking an order of the court to expunge the charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Prof Abubakar Sulaiman with Bar Dele Belgore Belgore is standing trial alongside a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, for allegedly receiving the sum of N450 million on March 27, 2015 out of the $115,010,000 paid by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

They were accused of handling the huge sum without going through any financial institution, contrary to the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

At the resumed hearing Monday, June 25, 2018, counsel to the first defendant, E. O. Sofunde, SAN, informed the court that he had filed a motion on behalf of his client, Belgore, seeking the court’s order to expunge the charge.