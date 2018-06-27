Insurance Sector Targets 40m Financially Excluded Nigerians – Hassan

Authorities in the nation’s insurance sector say they are committed to ensuring that more than 40 million Nigerians who are excluded financially are empowered and brought into the system through insurance.

The President of Institute of Loss Adjusters (ILAN), Alhaji Femi Hassan, said in Lagos on Monday at a media briefing that the Insurance Industry Consultative Council (IICC), the umbrella body for all insurance institutions in the country, was committed to the project.

Reports say that IICC consists of the National Insurance Commisssion (NAICOM), the regulatory body, the Charttered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and Nigeria Insurance Association (NIA).

Others are Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and Institute of Loss Adjusters (ILAN).

“The 2012 Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) survey revealed that 40 million adults are still financially excluded,” Hassan said.

The hurdle above, according to Hassan, had prevented many adults from contributing maximally to national development.

Hassan said the authorities would make insurance services accessible and affordable to all individuals and businesses irrespective of networth and sizes.

On the forthcoming National Insurance Conference, Hassan said the financial exclusion would be addressed at the conference scheduled for Abuja from July 8 to July 10.

He said the theme of the 2018 conference is “Insurance Industry and Financial Inclusion”.

Hassan, who is the Chairman of Planning Committee, said the conference would highlight stakeholders’ roles in attracting financially excluded Nigerians into financial sector using insurance.

According to him, the survey made the Central Bank of Nigeria to launch the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) in October 2012.

“The aim of NIFIS was to reduce the number of Nigerians that are excluded financially and get them empowered, promote savings, increase investments and income among others.”

He stressed the need to boost insurance industry’s contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Hassan said, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, had accepted to open the conference, while the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, would give a keynote address.

He added that the CBN Deputy Governor in charge of financial stability, Miss Aishah Ahmad is expected chair discussion session.

The Vice-Chairman of the committee, Mr Mufutau Oyegunle, also said at the briefing that the insurance industry would stop at nothing to increase its contributions to the nation’s GDP.

He expressed the hope that insurance penetration would increase from the present 0.07 per cent after the conference as many Nigerians would be sensitised and encouraged to take up insurance policies.