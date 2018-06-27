Insecurity, Nigeria’s Greatest Recession -Cleric

A renowned cleric in Rivers State and Minister, In charge of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Worldwide, Afam Branch, Pastor Ekene Moses has identified internal security as Nigeria’s greatest recession.

Speaking with The Tide recently in Afam during an interview on the state of security in Nigeria, Moses stressed that unless men and women in the country sought sincerely the face of God and did the needful, insecurity would continue to flourish unabated to the detriment of Nigerians.

He called on leaders to rise to the challenges by carrying all sections of the nation along in the fear of God.

According to him, community policing can go a long way towards ensuring security coverage of all the nooks and crannies of the country through intelligence gathering, “if there is anything that should be of concern to any Nigerian today, it is the subject of internal security, which is the greatest challenge for us at the moment.

As he puts it, “I sympathize with the security agents, who are always called to do their duties in the very complex situations that we have in Nigeria. I must confess that what is paramount in the minds of Nigerians is a nation that is unified”.

The cleric maintained : “we must all have interest of the country at heart. To accommodate the interest of various groups in Nigeria means we must have a leadership that carries everyone along with the f ear of God. “You do not need to fight to win a war; if you win without fighting the better, but if it becomes inevitable that you must fight then you fight”.

Pastor Moses noted that his prayer is that Nigeria should seek God’s face for intervention and transit to a position where we don’t have to fight to win wars rather we should work toward preparing adequately for any contingency that should arise.

He explained further that the first step to take in that regard was to see how we could gather information and the essence of community policing to everywhere and we have the capacity to put together more information from the people because the communities are involved.

The man of God stressed that although community policy might not solve all the problems, it would ensure coverage of larger parts of communities.

Bethel Toby