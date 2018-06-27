Fish Farmers Decry High Cost Of Feeds

Prices of fish feeds have gone up due to the increase in the cost of grains and other inputs, a cross section of fish and feed sellers has said.

Our reporter, who went round some of the fish feeds markets in Abuja yesterday, observed that the high cost of feeds has affected prices of fish in the market.

Mrs Grace Obasi, a fish farmer, said the price of all brands of fish feeds had gone up compared to what obtained late last year.

“Last year, 2017, fish feeds were sold at N350 to N400 but it increased this year to N600 to N750 per kilogramme.

“Most factors that make the fish feeds high are the cost of electricity for production, transportation and also high inflation,”’ she explained.

According to her, Vita Feeds which was sold for N4,300 earlier this year had increased to N6,000 and Copen which was sold for N6,000 had increased to N9,000.

According to some feeds sellers, Multi feeds is no longer available in the market.

Mr Frank Odume, a fish feed seller said, “Farmers hardly come to my stall that much, all they do is call to find out the prices of feed, and they won’t call again. The situation is bad.