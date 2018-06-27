FG Integrates NAFDAC, Other Agencies

In order to enhance the ease of doing business, the Federal Government is to establish a one-stop-shop where the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other agencies involved in doing business will be domiciled.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo stated this while addressing participants at a recent Medium, Small and Micro Enterprise (MSME) Clinic in Benin City, Edo State.

He explained that the aim of bringing together NAFDAC and other related agencies, the MSME required to do business is to facilitate business, rather than to create obstacle.

Prof. Osibanjo urged participants at the clinic to visit the various stands of the agencies and seek information on how best to enhance/register their businesses.

Also speaking at the occasion, the South-South Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Mrs Isijola Subolade said the agency has banned the use of consultants by its clients in registration of products or any other dealings.

Mrs Subolade, who represented the NAFDAC Director General at the event, Prof. Christinah Adedeye, said the ban was instituted to prvent exploitation of unsuspecting clients who daily fall victim to fraudulent consultants.

“People are being reaped-off by consultants, hence the decision of the agency to deal directly with clients/owners of products”, she said, urging those seeking any information about product registration to always visit NAFDAC office in the state.

The NAFDAC boss stated that in addition to rendering other assistance, tariffs for MSME products have been reduced by 50% for the first registration in order to encourage interested persons, and that the agency has streamlined the registration processes for MSME to make registration of products easy.