Club Donates Incubators To BMSH

In a bid to improve the quality of health care delivery services in Rivers State the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt District 9141 has donated incubators to the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH).

The President of the club, Rotarian Ferdinand Baniya said during the commissioning ceremony that the gesture was to complement the effort of the state government at improving healthcare delivery services in the state.

He said the donation was based on a NEEDS assessment conducted by the club during one of its Christmas parties in the hospital.

According to him, the equipments were procured from South Korea with the support of the Rotary club of spring hill central and Rotary club of Brooksville Dunedin Gulf beaches Hudson and New port Richey USA.

The president also said the use of the equipment would be strictly monitored to ensure that they made the desired impacts.

Meanwhile, the Amanyanabo of Abonnema Kingdom King Disraeli Ubobo Bob-Manuel has commended the club for the gesture which he said would help to improve the living chances of premature babies.

King Bob-Manuel who repressed the Amanyanabo of Opobo and chairman Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers at the event said the facilities would serve the interest of all residents of the state.

The commissioner for Health professor Princewill Chike represented by the permanent secretary, Mrs Caroline Wali appreciated the club and urged other clubs to emulate it.