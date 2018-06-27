Buhari To Probe Illegal Sale Of Military Land

President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday pledged to look into reported cases of illegal sale of land donated to the Nigerian Army by communities across the country.

The President made the pledge when he received traditional rulers and opinion leaders drawn from the Urhobo Progress Union who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari stated that the alleged sale of the donated land meant for the military authorities across the country would not be tolerated, saying that anyone caught or implicated in the deal would be prosecuted accordingly.

I have taken note of the representation that the land the community gave to the military is being sold. You are not the first set of people to make this kind of representation, other parts of the country made similar representation.

So, by this representation I’m constrained to call on the relevant ministries to check the Ministries of Defence and Internal Affairs to find out those responsible for abusing the generosity you extended to the military will be brought to book.

I assure you of that.”

On the demand for boundary adjustment between Delta and Edo states as well as the request for a ministerial slot for the Urhobo, the President described their requests as constitutional matter.

He said, If you look at the result of the election that brought this administration in, you will see that this administration has a lot of restraint in the sense that the constitution made a provision that there would be a representation in the executive council of each state.

It is not possible to make each tribal group ( a minister) because I suspect they are around 250.