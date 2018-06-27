Berom Community Makes Shocking Revelation On Plateau Killings

The Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO) says it lost 150 people during the fresh attack on its members by herdsmen in Barikin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government areas of Plateau State.

BECO’s Secretary, Davou Choji Davou, in a statement, yesterday, in Jos said the Berom lost 150 members between Friday and Sunday last week.

“BECO is highly disturbed by the painful holocaust, ethnic cleansing and genocidal killings of our people within a span of three days, from Friday to Sunday, with the military being overwhelmed and doing nothing to save the lives of innocent and defenceless women, children, the aged and men in Gashish, Ropp and Heipang Districts in Barakin Ladi Local Government Area and Bachi District in Riyom District of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“In the last three days alone, our communities at Razat, Raku, Tanabu, Tison, Kakuruk have witnessed 33 brutal massacres. At Ex-Lands (Gindin Akwati) the death toll is 31, while Nghar villages of Gashish District has witnessed the highest casualties of 67 people brutally killed.

“In Gana- Ropp village of Ropp District, 33 were killed while in Chik village of Heipang District, two people were gruesomely murdered in cold blood. In Shonong village of Riyom District, the figure is 11. In the last three days, the Berom has lost about 150 members of its community.

“What is more disturbing to us is the refusal of the security services to allow us access to the affected areas to evacuate the injured and provide relief to those whose houses have been burnt and property looted,” he revealed.