Ayade’s Agric Revolution Excites African Farmers

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade has reiterated his commitment to disentangle the state from over dependence on federal allocation by investing heavily on agriculture as an alternative to oil.

Ayade was speaking when he led a team of South African farm experts on irrigation, agronomy, hydro and solar electricity to Ochon in Obubra Local Government Area of the state on a site inspection, for the establishment of a feed mill and soya bean farm.

Ayade who also had the Ambassador for Food Security in Africa, Dr Brylyne Chitsunge, on his entourage, said his administration intends to establish a yellow maize farm which will be the biggest in Africa.

“We are putting a yellow maize farm alongside Soya bean farm for a feed mill. We made a choice of this land as an administration as we are setting up a poultry farm to increase the protein intake of Nigerians and to focus on agriculture as an alternative to oil,” the Governor disclosed.

According to him, “this will deal with issues of food security considering the increasing population of Africa, for if we do not do something about agriculture and our protein intake, definitely, the younger generation coming will be in trouble.”

Governor Ayade explained that Cross River was ready to go into full agriculture industrialization as the only way to guarantee prosperity, put food on the table for all as well as keep the young men and women busy.

The Governor who reiterated his call on Cross Riverians to take to farming as the most sustainable way of wealth creation, said “in today’s modern world, farming has gone digital, so the technology that is going to be deployed is such that you are not going to be toiling, you are going to use your brain, press some equipment and get the best of harvest.”

On the choice of the land, he said: “It looks very promising and very hopeful. It was selected based on history and preliminary data,” adding that, “I am sure by the time the experts are done, they will give a final opinion, but it looks very good.”

Chitsunge, on her part lauded the Governor for taking agriculture to a higher pedestal, assuring that her office will support the state’s initiative while ensuring that “anything you do in Cross River will be replicated in the entire nation and indeed Africa.”

