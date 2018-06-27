Algeria Sacks Coach Madjer

Algeria has relived national team coach Rabah Madjer from his contract and is now looking for a new coach.

According to a statement released by the country’s football federation, the legendary coach will vacate his office.

Although the coach was appointed in October last year, the AFA announced their decision is immediate with regards to the 58-year-old.

The ex-Desert Warriors’ international was only appointed as Lucas Alcaraz’s successor after they were knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

“The executive committee in its statutory meeting held on June 24 unanimously decided to separate from the national coach, Mr Rabah Madjer, and his assistants,” said AFA.

Madjer led the side in their final qualifier against Nigeria as they drew 1-1, but it was later awarded as a 3-0 win to the Desert Foxes after the Super Eagles were found to have used an ineligible player.

Apart from the match against the West Africans, he also coached the side in wins against Central African Republic and Tanzania.

With their next encounter set for September against Gambia in a 2019 CAF African Cup of Nations qualifier, the North Africans will have to find a coach sooner, rather than later.