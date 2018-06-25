Wike Tasks LG Bosses On Service Delivery

The era of administering local government areas in Rivers State from Port Harcourt City was declared over last Monday as the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, warned the newly elected chairmen against such style of leadership.

The Governor, while swearing in the 23 elected council chairmen in Government House, Port Harcourt, said his administration will no longer tolerate a situation where LG bosses who were elected to oversee affairs at the grassroots resided or governed from the city.

Wike who was a two-term local government chairman, said the best approach to administer the rural area was for the chairmen to reside in the locality, stressing that by so doing he will know the real situation of things, especially security challenges and socio-economic trend.

He emphasised the need for the council bosses to give priority attention to regular payment of workers’ salary , and security.

He advised them to shun unnecessary trips and use of council funds for personal gains but to use the opportunity to develope their areas and leave legacies for which they would be remembered when their tenure was over.

More landmark projects executed by Governor Wike were commissioned last week as the thirdAnniversary of his administration continued to dominate affairs in Brick House.

Among the projects commissioned last week were, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers ultra-modern Secretariat Complex, Port Harcourt, Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, 11 roads under Isiokpo Internal Roads Phase 1, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, 24 three bedroom flats for Civil Servants in Port Harcourt , and 15 roads in Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika Local Government Area.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, Former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jong, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Awkright were among personalities in the state who witnessed the events.

While reacting to questions from journalists over the avalanche of projects executed in just three years of his administration, Wike vowed that he would not take any break in initiating and executing more projects.

“ When we make promises, we fulfil our promises. We are not like those who make promises and give excuses why they cannot be achieved “, the Governor said.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers , last Friday conferred on Wike with “ The Pride of Rivers State’ award.

Chairman of the council, and Amanyanabor of Opobo, King Dandeson Jaja, who presented the award at the commissioning of the new council secretariat , said the honour was in recognition of the governor’s developmental strides.

Personalities from various parts of the country who were in the state last week for one project commissioning or the other eulogised Wike for the harvest of projects.

Atiku who commissioned roads in Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area, last week, said: “ I am extremely proud of Gov Wike’ s achievements and (His) leadership”.

Another major event in Brick House last week was the visit of Niger Delta Mothers who were in Government House to protest what they termed as harassment of the former first lady , Dame Patience Jonathan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chris Oluoh