Wike Is A De-Tribalised Politician –Monarch

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been described as a de-tribalised leader whose development programme traverses the 23 local government areas of the state.

The paramount ruler of Apara Kingdom in Obio/Akpor local Government Area, Eze Worlu Wodo stated this yesterday in a chat with The Tide at his palace in Rumuigbo.

The Eze Oha Apara also lauded the leadership style of the governor, describing him as visionary and purposeful.

The first class monarch noted that the governor’s action speaks volumes of his commitment to fast-track infrastructural development of the state, asserting that Chief Wike is a politician has fulfilled his campaign promises to the electorates.

The governor, the monarch said” is a politician that delivers the dividends of democracy to the people.

“You can see his pattern of development, there is no local government area he has not touched project wise”.

Describing Wike as Mr Quality Project Master, the royal father said the governor’s passion for the people and attending to their needs have placed him higher in the nation’s politics.

He also commended the governor for improving the welfare of members of the state council of traditional rulers and also completing the modern secretariat complex of the traditional rulers.

Wike, according to him, recognises the importance of the traditional rulers council in the state even as he has love, passion for monarchs.

Chinedu Wosu