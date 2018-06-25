Why I Shuned APC National Convention – Kwankwaso

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has explained that he avoided the National Convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC) last Saturday and Sunday, to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

This was contained in a statement he posted on his Twitter handle yesterday.

Kwankwaso said he and his supporters intended to attend the convention, but did not due to the APC leadership of John Odigie-Oyegun’s refusal to recognise the congresses that favoured his loyalists at the state, local government and wards in Kano.

“I wish to inform the leadership of the party and the general public that we had wanted to be part of the National Convention but regrettably all the congresses that we conducted at the wards, Local Government Councils and at the State level were not recognized by the outgoing National Executive Council of the party.

“Therefore, I felt that presenting ourselves at such an important event will not be in the overall interest of the entire convention that is assuming we are allowed access into the convention ground.

“Because there are high chances that our presence could create embarrassments and a lot of friction similar or even worse than what occurred in the pavilions of delegations from Imo and Delta States during yesterday’s convention. However, as the new EXCO settles to start the efforts of uniting the party we wish you the very best,” he said.

The lawmaker however congratulated the newly-elected National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and others who emerged leaders of the party.

