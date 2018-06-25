The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Prof. Blessing Didia has warned against external interference in the forthcoming election into the leadership of the students union.
Didia gave the warning while inaugurating the election committee of the Students Union Government.
The vice chancellor recalled how external interference nearly marred the conduct of last year’s election, noting that such ugly practice is capable of causing crises among the students and the university in general.
Professor Blessing Didia restated his administration’s resolve not to meddle in the election adding that he has no preferred candidates.
The Vice Chancellor urged the SUG election committee to be neutral to deliver a free, fair, transparent and acceptable poll.
The Dean of Students Affairs and Chairman of the SUG election committee, Dr. Isaac-Zep Obipi assured the vice chancellor and the university community of the readiness of his team to turn in transparent election devoid of manipulation.
RSU Inaugurates SUG Election Committee …Warns Against External Influence
