Pinnick Dedicates Win To Buhari, Says Eagles Unstoppable

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick has dedicated the Super Eagles’ 2-0 win over Iceland at the FIFA World Cup on Friday to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), while reiterating his well –known position that the Super Eagles will dazzle the world at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

“The NFF dedicates this win to President Muhammadu Buhari for his massive support and fatherly role to the NFF and the National Teams. Our President has created a much –conducive environment for football to thrive.

“I also want to specially appreciate the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Senate President, Distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki and Members of the Presidential delegation led by the Honourable Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung and including the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Olusade Adesola and our IOC Member, Engineer Habu Gumel.”

The NFF supremo also expressed appreciation to Senators and Members of the House of Representatives who are in Russia supporting the team, as well as major stakeholders.