PHED Attributes Blackout In South-South To Pipeline Rupture

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has attributed the persisting blackout in four South-South States to ruptured gas-bearing pipelines to power stations.

The Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, John Onyi, disclosed this in a statement made available to the press, in Port Harcourt, recently .

Onyi listed the four States as Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States, while assuring that PHED was doing everything within its powers towards ensuring that electricity supply was quickly restored to its customers in the affected states.

He explained that the power outage has been on since June 15, 2018 and appealed to the consumers to be patient as the company was taking steps to resolve the matter.

According to him, “The power supply challenge, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said occurred on June 15 and has resulted to massive load-shedding in the South-South region and Nigeria as a whole.

He explained that “the current poor power supply being experienced since June 15 is partly caused by technical issues on wells belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Onyi further said: “PHED has been assured that the situation is not completely out of control as top management and technical crew of TCN have already started finding solution to getting it fixed”.

The PHED Corporate Communication Manager, assured that energy received from the National grid would be evenly distributed in alliement with systematic load- shedding and apologised to their consumers for all inconveniences being experienced as a result of the current power situation.

Tonye Nria-Dappa