Olympafrica Organises Futbonet Game In PH

About six schools in Rivers State participated in this year’s Olympafrica Futbonet game held at University of Port Harcourt Demonstration Primary School Field, Friday, in the State.

Speaking shortly after the event, the Director of Olympafrica University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Dr. Chukuemeka Agi said the purpose of organizing games mostly for secondary school students is to help build their career and encourage them on how to do team work.

He explained that Futbonet is a new game that both boys and girls play together, saying that before the game commences both teams must agree on the rules that will apply in the competition, besides, the commitment of the girls in the game matters so much.

According to him, the Futbonet game is not all about winning and scoring many goals, rather it is intended to teach the children to be responsible, show respect, fairness and do team work.

“This game is not about scoring many goals that determined the winner of the game; rather your commitment, determination, teamwork and respect for each other are the most important

Sometimes the rule can say a girl must touch the ball before a goal should be scored and if you score without that the goal will be negative,” Dr. Agi said.

The Olympafrica Director equally said the organization is making frantic effort to introduce the game in all the schools in the State.

Tonye Orabere & Kiadum Edookor