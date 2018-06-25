Monarch Charges Council Chairmen On Economic-Oriented Projects

A traditional ruler in Rivers State, HRH Eze Peter Ubiadineke has urged the newly executed chairmen of local government councils in the state to embark on economic-oriented projects that will create job opportunities for the reduction of hardship and violence at the rural setting.

Eze Ubiadineke, a paramount ruler of Obete Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state also called on the chairmen and councillors to show love to one another irrespective of their political affiliation.

The royal father gave the charged recently during an interview with The Tide shortly after the swearing-in ceremony held in honour of chairman and councillors of Oyigbo Local Government Area in Obete, a community in the area.

According to him, “unemployment and hardship are responsible for the prevailing violence and crimes in some parts of the community including Rivers State.”

He said Governor Wike has already set a blue print on infrastructure development that would create enabling environment for economic development in the rural areas.

The royal father, who listed the developmental achievements of Governor Wike in Oyigbo axis, urged chairman and councillors to follow his footsteps.

Also speaking with The Tide, the newly elected Deputy Leader of Oyigbo Legislative Assembly, Hon. Mannasseh Nwankpa promised people-oriented projects and programmes that would change the development face of Oyigbo people, adding that the would be due through issue oriented legislation.

According to him, the legislature will work with the council executive in line with the party manifesto to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Oyigbo and Rivers State in general.

He landed Governor Wike for giving opportunity to the grassroots people to select their leaders without any interference.

He also thanked traditional rulers and opinion leaders for the support given to the government in creating an atmosphere of peace and understanding for them to be elected to serve the people.

Enoch Epelle