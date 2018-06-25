LG Polls Take Toll On Plenary

Proceedings in the House have been on a stand still following local government elections which were concluded last week.

Most members of the House were involved in campaigns, while few others were engaged in elections.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi- Owaji Ibani and other legislators participated in the elections, as they voted in their various wards and units.

Penultimate week, Chairman, House Committee on Commissions and member representing Ogba/ Egbema/ Nndoni Constituency 2, Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji with other legislators, carried out oversight functions at the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission(RSIEC).

The committee was conducted round the commission by RSIEC Chairman, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri, who assured them of the smooth conduct of the elections.

Last week, reactions started trailing a press statement by Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Doctor Farah Dagogo that the House has not dropped the Rivers State College of Health and Management Technology bill 2017.

Reacting to the statement, the school’s Academic and Non Academic unions namely, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnic(SSANP) and Non- Academic Staff Union of NASU said they have nothing against Hon. Dagogo, but for quick passage of the bill.

Speaking on behalf of the three unions, Chairman of ASUP, Comrade Promise Igoma decried the poor state of facilities in the institution, assuring that the bill when passed will upgrade their status.

While thanking the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the recent approval of salary and retirement age adjustments for staffers, Comrade Igoma disclosed that one year after the approval, the governor’s directive has not been implemented.

The ASUP chairman maintained that if the bill is passed into law, it will address many welfare issues and at the same time upgrade the status of the college, which according to him is the first college of health in Nigeria.