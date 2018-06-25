LG Boss Swears-In Vice Chairman, 12 Councillors

The Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Retired Navy Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor has sworn-in the Vice Chairman, Mrs Christiana Tamunobereton-ari and 12 councillors with a charge to see the opportunity as a call to service.

Victor who gave the charge during their inauguration in Ogu recently said they should be ready to serve the people creditably and not to enrich themselves.

The Ogu/Bolo Local Government boss advised them to make laws that would galvanise the area to greater heights.

He advised them not to request for irrelevant things, adding that they would benefit from the dividends of their service.

Victor said he would ensure adequate peace and security which Ogu/Bolo is known for, assuring that his administration will also empower youths and women in the area who formed over 60 percent of population.

He thanked Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the opportunity given him to serve his people, assuring that he would not abuse the confidence reposed in him.

He however also thanked the people of Ogu/Bolo for massively voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded Local Government election that brought him to office as the Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, and solicited for their continued support to fast-track development in the area.

In another development, the Ogu/Bolo Legislative Assembly executive was also inaugurated with Hon Joakin Yemirari as the Leader, Comrade Sunday Alabirika-Deputy Leader and Comrade Dala Imbu as Chief Whip.

Speaking after the inauguration, the Leader, Rt. Hon. Yemiari promised that they would make laws that would have direct bearing on the people. He promised to co-operate with the executive to move the area to an enviable height, and also thanked all for the confidence reposed in them.

Collins Barasimeye