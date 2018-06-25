LG Boss Pledges Good Governance

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Hon Solomon Eke, has said that his administration will remain committed to good governance by implementing people-oriented programmes in the area.

Speaking to newsmen during the commissioning of the remodelled Government Secondary School, Rumuokwuta , at the weekend, Eke said his administration was poised to complement the effort of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at the grassroots.

He pointed out that Wike had within the past three years of his administration created positive impact on the development of all parts of the state, especially in infrastructural and human capacity development.

“Governor Wike’s giant strides in the development of the state, despite panaty of funds, is as a result of his adroit management of the security system in the state which has built the people’s confidence in him”, he said.

Eke pointed out that Wike had already set a template for local government chairmen which revolved around the development of their various areas.

He expressed gratitude to Wike for the reconstruction of the school with boarding facilities.

The council boss said the initiative was a big incentive to the promotion of educational excellence in public schools.

He called on the students to make judicious use of the facilities provided by the governor.