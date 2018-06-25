Internal Roads, Economic Booster – Monarch

The Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo Kingdom, HM, King Leslie N. Eke has described the internal roads, constructed by the Rivers State Government in Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area as an economic booster.

Eke who also is the paramount ruler/Eze Woji said this shortly after the former Vice President, Ahaji Atiku Abubakar commissioned the Isiokpo internal roads phase one last Thursday at Isiokpo.

He revealed that the internal roads have ushered in more business opportunities in the area, adding that many business operators are now willing to transact business in the area.

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom also described good road network as panacea for economic growth, adding that efforts must be made by private individuals to imbibe the habit of good maintenance culture.

According to him, without a good maintenance culture by the people, the roads may not last as expected.

Some of those habits, he said include regular cleaning of the drainages and avoidance of discarding plastic and other wastes into drains.

The monarch regretted that people were yet to complement government’s effort in the area of infrastructural development.

He also pointed out that development entailed total growth in the area and called in the leaders to be involve in policies that would aid both business and human development.

On how far the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had gone about projects execution in the state, he said that he had past 80 percent, judging from nature of the state when he took over as governor.

He maintained that, Governor Wike had out-shined his predecessors, especially in the area of road construction and development.

Meanwhile, he had called on the governor to continue on the good work he was doing in the state and added that posterity would reward him.