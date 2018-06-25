Go And Collect Your PVCs, Adeboye Urges RCCG Members

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has flagged off a political awareness campaign, tagged, ‘Let My People Vote,’ that signals the beginning of what many described as a revolutionary move.

The event, held at the RCCG Youth Centre, Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, had in attendance Chairman of Lagos State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Apostle Alex Bamgbola, Special Assistant to the General Overseer on Evangelism, Pastor J.T Kalejaiye, Assistant to the General Overseer on Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Special Pastor Bosun Emmanuel representing the National Christian Elders Forum, while Region 2 Regional Evangelist, Pastor Ilesanmi, who represented the National Overseer, Pastor J. O. Obayemi.

The consensus at the event was that Christians should play active role in the process that would lead to the 2019 elections.

Speaking on the event, Assistant Pastor in Charge of RCCG Region 1, Pastor Ola Adejubee, who coordinated the initiative, said the programme was the vision of the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, unfolded during the annual ministers’ thanksgiving held in January, 2018.

According to him, during his introductory message, Adeboye instructed the ministers to go and collect their PVCs.

“If the statement came as a surprise to the ministers, they were earlier dumbfounded when, in August last year, during the RCCG annual ministers’ conference, Pastor Adeboye asked them to go and join any political party of their choice. This time, it was with an emotion-laden voice”, he stated.