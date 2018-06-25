Funding: Association Makes Case For Traders

The Market Leaders Association of Nigeria (TMLAN) has urged the Federal Government to make its Social Intervention Programmes available to genuine traders and artisans across the country.

The President of the association, Mr Charles Obih made the plea last Saturday in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Obih said that none of the traders in over 120 markets, which the association represents in Lagos, had benefited from the Federal Government’s Social Intervention Programme.

Reports say that Market Moni, also known as the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), issues interest-free loans, besides a five per cent administrative fee to market women and traders, artisans, youths and farmers.

The programme, being executed by the Bank of Industry (BoI), is targeted at over 1.6 million beneficiaries to foster financial inclusion and economic activity at the micro level.

Obih also urged the government to assist members of the association to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic growth.

According to him, the slowdown in the economic activities had negatively impacted on many traders.

“It is painful that as market leaders, we work hard in our little ways to put our leaders into positions to promote socioeconomic development.

“However, we are yet to reap the benefits of the various programmes of government.

“Our appeal is that government should reach out to genuine associations and should not allow politicians to hijack the fund,” he said.

Obih also stressed the need for government to create conducive business environment to enable it to maximise output from trading activities toward boosting economic growth.

Also, Mrs Amope Adesanya, the Iyaloja, Ikosi Market, Lagos, urged government to assist traders with funds to enhance their living standard and reduce poverty in the country.

She urged government representative to improve sensitisation of traders on various funding programme of government, especially the MarketMoni Scheme.