Ekong, Etebo Dedicate Iceland Win To Nigerians

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong and midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo have both dedicated the country’s 2-0 victory over Iceland last Friday to Nigerians who supported the team.

The Super Eagles defeated Iceland 2-0 with a brace from Ahmed Musa who entered the record books as the first Nigerian to score in two different World Cup editions following his heroics against Argentina in 2014.

Ekong, who was on the pitch all through the 90 minutes of the game, took to his twitter handle at the weekend to dedicate the victory to Nigerians and look forward to their next Group D match.

“God is faithful all the time. This was for 180 million Nigerians. Onto the next one Tuesday. #Naija.”

Also, Super Eagles midfielder Etebo dedicated their impressive 2-0 win against Iceland toNigerians.

Etebo was in action for the Super Eagles who breathed life back into their World Cup campaign with the win against Iceland.

Etebo had the Super Eagles’ first attempt on target after he raced towards goal but saw his low shot well saved.

The Super Eagles eventually got their reward for their positive second half showing thanks to Ahmed Musa’s brace.

Commenting on the win, Etebo hailed his teammates for their impressive performance.

“Amazing feeling! Great team performance.

“That win was for the whole of Nigeria #SuperEagles,” the new Stoke City signing wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Super Eagles will play their last Group D game against Argentina tomorrow in Saint Petersburg.