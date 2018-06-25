Edo PDP Receives  APC Decampees

Some  members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State last Saturday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The defectors were  received  by the PDP  Chairman in the state, Chief Dan Orbih, at a rally in Fugar, Etsako Central Local Government Area.
Some of the defectors said they left the APC because of the absence of internal democracy.
A former Local Government Secretary and leader of  the defectors, Retired Capt. Patrick Isede said  they  decided to join the PDP because the party symbolises peace.
He also expressed optimism that the PDP would ameliorate the present hardship in the country if victorious in the forthcoming general elections.
Also speaking, a former Executive Secretary of  Etsako Local Government Council, Mr Benjamin Enakpene said he and his supporters  left the APC because they could no longer endure the lack  of  internal democracy in the party.
He alleged  that the APC machinery  in the area had  remained under the control of   two individuals.
Another defector and  former councillor,  Mr Okauso Felix said he dumped his former party because the party lacked  good leaders.
He  said he and his supporters  had  waited for nine years for a change which had yet  to come, adding that the PDP was more organised and  democratic.
Earlier, Orbih had said that the defection was a signal of the party’s victory in the  2019 general elections.
He expressed happiness  that the defectors were joining the party  based on  their personal convictions.
Orbih urged the people to ensure  that they were registered, saying a  vote for the party would be a vote for democracy.

