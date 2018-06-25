Ebeku’s Defection Inconsequential – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ahoada East has described the defection of Hon Kennedy Ebeku to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as inconsequential.

Besides, the party also said Ebeku before his alleged defection had long been expelled from the PDP due to anti-party activities.

In a joint press statement made by the ruling party in Ward 7, Ahoada East, and signed by its Chairman, Emmaneul Ocho and six other top party chieftains, they revealed that Ebeku was before his defection not a member of the party.

In their words, “Kennedy Ebeku was originally not a genuine supporter of the PDP before he joined APC, as he has never participated in the actualisation of PDP dreams”.

They further maintained that his defection would not affect the fortunes of the PDP in any way, as he (Ebeku)has no political relevance and electoral value to the area.

Describing Ebeku as a former lawmaker who failed to touch the lives of his constituents while in the House of Assembly, the party noted that “after spending 12 years in the House of Assembly, he had no significant contribution to debates and cannot point to any dividends of democracy he brought to his Ward and Constituency”.

The party used the meeting to reaffirm its unity and solidarity to the Chief Wike-led administration, as they emphasised their confidence in the leadership of Prof. Koniye Ebeku, who is the leader of Ward 7.

As far as they are concerned, there is no threat to the PDP in the area, while expressing confidence that 2019 elections would be a smooth sail.