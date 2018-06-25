Director Tasks School Owners On Educational Dev

The Director of Information Communication and Technology, Ministry of Education, Rivers State, Mr. Kaldick Jamabo says private school owners have important role to play in the development of education in the state.

Jamabo stated this while speaking during the second edition of Port Harcourt International Education Festival 2018 as a panel discussant on business of education with the theme: “Building a Successful Brand whilst encouraging healthy competition held at the Atrium Event Centre, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt last Thursday.

He opined that education was beyond reading and writing, adding that education also has to do with character and mental development. “As an educationist, you must be a source of solution to problems in the society”.

The director of ICT disclosed that there are some schools that are still operating without the requisite permission from the state government, adding that the ministry would continue in its efforts to clamp down on illegal schools that have not registered with the state government.

He urged private school owners in the state to rise up and do the needful to create strong ties with the state government for a better educational development in the state.

“Schools have different value in the society, government is monitoring and supervising schools in the state that are not qualified for the business of education”, he added.

Earlier in his speech, the Project Director of Celebrity International Education Festival (C-IEF) 2018, Mr. Adokiye Anthony Ekine said the programme was to celebrate business education in the state and added that the organisation is partnering with the state government and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) for the development of education in the state.

He explained that the programme has imparted more knowledge to the students, adding that the event featured an exhibition, a school fair, conference workshop, paper presentation, penal discussion and award charity, concert, among others.

Kiadum Edookor