Council Election: CRFFN Clears 16 Fright Forwarders

The Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has cleared 16 candidates to contest its forthcoming governing council election.

The Registrar of the Council, Mr Mike Jukwe, said this last Saturday in Lagos.

The Tide source reports that the CRFFN had been without a Governing Council for more than five years.

Jukwe said the aspirants were cleared after a screening exercise held on Friday at the Freight Forwarders’ Headquarters in Apapa, Lagos.

“The exercise carried out by the screening committee was conducted under the watchful eyes of officers of the Department of State Security (DSS),” Jukwe said in a statement.

He noted that the result of the screening exercise had been displayed at the CRFFN Head office and the Zonal offices in Poet Harcourt, Kano and the liaison office in Abuja.

Jukwe said complaints arising from the screening exercise would be treated on Monday, June 25 and Tuesday, June 26.

He added that the list of contestants would be displayed on Wednesday, June 27, while accreditation of voters would be done on Thursday, June 28.

The CRFFN boss said the election would hold on Friday, June 29, and that the the results would be released same day.

Jukwe said complaints arising from the election would be resolved between Monday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 4.

“There will be a retreat for all the 32 members and election of the chairman and vice chairman of the council in Abuja on Thursday, July 5.

“The inauguration of the Governing Council of the CRFFN will hold in Abuja by the Minister of Transportation,” the registrar said.

Jukwe pleaded for freight forwarders’ co-operation and support for the success of the election and inauguration of a new governing council.