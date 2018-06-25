Association Wants Repeal Of Export Prohibition Act

The Association of Yam Farmers, Processors and Marketers in Nigeria says delay in the repeal of Export Prohibition Act, 1989 before the National Assembly, is hindering exportation of yam tubers.

The President of the association, Prof. Simon Irtwange, spoke in an interview newsmen in Lagos.

Irtwange, also the Chairman, Technical Committee on Nigeria Yam Export Programme, said that the Act negated the diversification efforts and policies of the Federal Government.

According to him, many policies made by the Federal Government to stimulate non-oil export will be fruitless without repealing the Export Prohibition Act that negates some agricultural produce.

The Export Prohibition Act, which took effect from February 1989, prohibits export of yam tuber, beans, cassava tuber, Maize, rice and their derivatives.

It states, “Any person, who takes, causes to be taken, induces any other person to take, or attempts to take out of Nigeria, any of the goods specified, shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to imprisonment for life.’’

He said that most of the affected commodities were being promoted as agricultural produce for export, and has led to massive investment in cultivation of the affected produce across the country.

“How can we be encouraging export of agricultural produce as a way of diversifying the economy, and on other hand there is a law prohibiting what government is encouraging?

“We spoke with the government on the need to repeal the Act.

“There is a legislative action ongoing to that effect, but it should be accelerated so that performance of the non-oil export sector can improve,” he said.

Irtwange said that Nigeria was currently exporting 480 tonnes of yam per month.

“That is 20 containers to meet the demands we have in U.S., UK and Canada. It is just a small percentage compared to what others are doing in the global yam market.

“If the Act is repealed, we can do more because more people will have free mind to cultivate more yams for export.

“It is good when you are doing something and have a free conscience; but when you are doing it with the understanding that there is a law that prohibits it, though there is a government policy that encourages it.

“That is why we are saying that the policy and the law must go together to unlock the country’s export potentials.

“Why nobody is being arrested is because government is actively supporting export; but there are some people who will say get rid of this before I invest in the value chain,” he said.

He added that the Act had hindered operators in the yam value chain from benefiting from technical support and investment offered by an international non-governmental organisation (NGO).