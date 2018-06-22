Stakeholder Applauds FG’s Resolve To Concession Airports

Following the recent statement made by the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika that there is no going back on airport concession, and that transaction advisers for concession of four international airports and National Carrier have been made; former President of the Aviation Round Table (ART) Capt. Dele Ore, has commended the resolve of Federal Government to concession airports.

Ore, who made his position known to aviation correspondents Port Harcourt International Airport Tuesday, said the appointment of the transaction advisers for the concessioning of the Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt airports was a step in the right direction, inspite of the opposition from aviation unions.

“I am of the opinion that government has no business in doing business. The best option for the country is for these airports to be given to investors to enable optimal operations.

“In the order of priority, there are a lot of things the government want to spend money on such as health care, education, power and road.

“so, concession of these airport will free more money for the government to achieve its plans of getting the country out of some economic challenges”, he said.

The aviation expect cited example on Murtala Muhammed Airport two (MMA2), being operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services limited, which according to him is the only privately owned terminal in the country.

According to him, despite the controversy surrounding the concession agreement, the terminal which recently celebrated 10 years of operations remains the best in Nigeria in terms of organization and passenger facilitation.

On the opposition to the move by the unions in the sector, Ore said that the same unions had opposed the minister of state when he ordered the closure of the Abuja Airport for the rehabilitation of its runway.

“Today, we are celebrating the successes because if he had not taken that move, Abuja airport runway could cause a disaster for the country”, he said.

Corlins Walter